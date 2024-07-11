Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to place proposal in Cabinet for renaming Ramnagara as Bengaluru South

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he will place a proposal in the cabinet to rename Ramnagara as Bengaluru South. K'taka CM to place proposal in Cabinet for renaming Ramnagar as Bengaluru South

Speaking on the issue of the name-change of Ramnagara, Siddaramaiah said, "Ramnagara district leaders came and met me in the leadership of DK Shivakumar, they asked for renaming the district as Bengaluru South. I told them that it has to be decided by the cabinet and I'll place the proposal in the cabinet."

On questions the BJP can change the name, if they will come to power, he stated, "They (BJP) will not come to power again to rename or remove the name if we change it. People have chosen us; they can't say that they will come to power. Did HD Kumarswamy or the BJP get the blessings of the people?

Informing about the district level meetings, he said, "I have told all the in-charge ministers to hold district level meetings, janaspandana meet. We held meetings two days with DCS, CROs and secretaries."

Responding to the questions on ED Raid, CM Siddaramaiah asserted, "It's their job, we have no objection to that. Let them do their job legally. I'm not aware whether they take B Nagendra into custody or not."

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a delegation of district leaders has proposed renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South.

"Keeping in mind the future and development of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, Harohalli taluks, a delegation of district leaders led by them has proposed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District," Shivakumar said.

The delegation comprising district in-charge ministers, MLAs and leaders met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and presented the district renaming proposal to the Chief Minister today.

Responding to questions by mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "We all originally belong to Bengaluru district, including Bangalore city, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi. Administratively, it was previously divided into Bangalore city, Bangalore rural and Ramanagara district.

It is necessary to rename the district as Bengaluru Dakshina district while keeping Ramanagara as a central administration, he said adding that Bengaluru has global recognition and under my leadership, the leaders of the district submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister to save the name of this district.