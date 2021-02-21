IND USA
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to approve 6 canal modernisation project proposals

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:22 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve 6 proposals worth 6,673 crores under modernisation of canals project.

During the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi, Yediyurappa also urged him to declare Upper Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project as national projects.

The Prime Minister was requested to set up a mechanism to fast track disposal of litigation in courts as infrastructure projects are hampered due to litigations and environmental protests, according to a release by the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister also sought financial support to take up initiatives under the National Educational Policy. The Union Government was also requested to provide 4,300 crores to create an optical fibre network to provide network connectivity to all government offices.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the initiatives taken by the State for Industrial development such as New Industrial Policy 2020-2024, Affidavit-based clearance system, steps taken to promote exports, MoUs made with e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart to boost marketing of local products.

Karnataka has been able to maintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 3.6 per cent.

