Karnataka Congress govt opposes NEET, passes resolution against it

The Congress-led government in Karnataka, under Siddaramaiah's leadership, has strongly opposed the NEET medical entrance exam, passing a resolution in both houses of the state government on Thursday. The resolution highlights recent irregularities and flaws in NEET and calls upon the Union Government to exempt Karnataka from NEET, advocating instead for the reinstatement of the state-conducted Common Entrance Test (CET) for medical admissions, news agency ANI reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Karnataka Legislative Council session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Thursday.(PTI)

READ | Demand for debate on MUDA scam: BJP holds night-long sit-in protest at Karnataka Assembly

Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, State Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, introduced the resolution in the legislative assembly, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar presented it in the legislative council. This move echoes similar sentiments expressed by the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, which recently passed a resolution urging the abolition of NEET and the restoration of state-administered medical entrance exams.

READ | New GNSS toll system to replace FASTag at Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway? Check here for detail: Report

"The NEET examination system severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in the state government medical colleges and considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examination, the Union Government should make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019) so that the NEET system is given up at the national level. Also, the Karnataka Legislative Council unanimously urges that the Union government should immediately exempt the state of Karnataka from examination and provide medical admission based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government," the resolution stated.

READ | Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe introduces Panchamrutha dish inspired by temple traditions: Report

"Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has been continuously opposing the NEET exam by highlighting the massive irregularities and how this system was affecting the chances of underprivileged and rural students and their dream of a medical profession," it added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam despite multiple petitions seeking its annulment due to alleged paper leaks and malpractices. The court acknowledged the potential repercussions on the 24 lakh students who participated in the exam and opted not to order a retest for the current academic year.

(With inputs from ANI)