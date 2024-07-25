 New GNSS toll system to replace FASTag at Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway? Check here for detail: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
New GNSS toll system to replace FASTag at Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway? Check here for detail: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 25, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The introduction of a GNSS-based toll collection system on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway aims to streamline toll operations.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka, known for significantly reducing travel time between the two cities, is set to introduce a new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for user fee collection. This system, which is scheduled to be implemented as a pilot project alongside the existing FASTag system, aims to enhance efficiency in toll collection operations, the Times Now reported.

The Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 (formerly NH-71A) in Haryana will also adopt the GNSS system as part of this pilot initiative.(ANI file photo)
The Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 (formerly NH-71A) in Haryana will also adopt the GNSS system as part of this pilot initiative.(ANI file photo)

The decision to trial the GNSS-based system initially is driven by the desire to assess its effectiveness and reliability in real-world conditions before full-scale deployment.

Simultaneously, the Panipat-Hisar section of NH-709 (formerly NH-71A) in Haryana will also adopt the GNSS system as part of this pilot initiative. These two highways have been selected to test the feasibility and performance of the GNSS technology in toll collection processes.

The GNSS system relies on satellite positioning to accurately determine vehicle locations and calculate toll fees accordingly, offering a potential alternative or complement to existing electronic toll collection methods like FASTag. Once authorities obtain satisfactory results from the pilot projects on these highways, the GNSS-based system is expected to be fully operational, potentially streamlining toll collection processes across more routes in the future.

“It has been decided to initially implement the GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System at selected sections of National Highways on a pilot basis as an added facility along with FASTag,” a statement accessed by the publication said.

