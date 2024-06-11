Karnataka Congress meets to prepare for Bengaluru civic body polls: Report

Following the setback in recent polls in Bengaluru, the Congress is taking a cautious approach by gearing up early for the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, whose date is yet to be finalized. The BBMP has been without an elected council since September 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar spearheaded a Congress delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday to strategize for the BBMP polls, The Hindu reported. The party also scrutinized its performance in the three Bengaluru Lok Sabha seats, particularly in Bengaluru Central. Discussions encompassed initiatives like bolstering the image of Bengaluru.

Although the BBMP polls date remains uncertain due to various factors, Congress legislators actively discussed election preparations. Challenges persist, such as the pending decision on Bengaluru's division and the ensuing number of councils.

Additionally, clarity is sought on the OBC quota in local bodies. According to sources, finalizing the BBMP polls date hinges on resolving these issues to ensure optimal results, given the council's term ended nearly four years ago. The BBMP, in charge of the city's administration, has been without an elected council since September 2020.

The meeting, attended by Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, K. J. George, B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chief Minister's Political Secretaries Nazeer Ahmed and Govindaraju, alongside legislators U. B. Venkatesh, Rizwan Arshad, and Krishnappa, delved into crucial aspects of the forthcoming elections, the report added.