Dy CM meets Savadi, Shettar, says Congress backs its leaders

Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar paid a visit to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Congress leader Laxman Savadi on Wednesday after their supporters protested their not being accommodated in the state cabinet. Karnataka Congress president and deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets party leader Jagadish Shettar at the latter's residence. (Jagadish Shettar Twitter)

People close to the developments said that Shivakumar arrived in Belagavi by a special flight to meet Savadi at his residence and later flew to Hubballi, where he met with Shettar.

During a press conference held in Dharwad following the meetings, Shivakumar refrained from providing specific details regarding Shettar’s future role or responsibilities within the party.

Shivakumar said that the purpose of meeting with Shettar was to acknowledge the immense support he had extended by joining the Congress.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to standing alongside those who stand with them during challenging times. Furthermore, Shivakumar encouraged Shettar to remain resilient and fulfil his duties with courage.

“The objective of meeting Jagadish Shettar is remembering the strength he gave by joining the Congress party. Whoever stands with the Congress party in its difficult times, the party will stand with them. They have to keep the courage intact and carry out the work taking responsibilities,” Shivakumar stated.

“This is also a message by the party high command, and in the capacity of president of the state unit. I have come here to personally convey a few things told to me by the AICC President. In future, in this region and the whole of the state, the leaders will strengthen the party,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that the Congress party was with Shettar. “I won’t discuss at this stage what responsibility will be given to him. We don’t do it secretly as well. We will announce it to you. You (media) be with him,” he said.

Shivakumar said, “Through him, our party has gained significant strength. Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Puttanna, Shivalinge Gowda and Srinivas Chinachansur have given strength by joining the Congress party. Winning and losing are common in politics.

“But, the party is empowered by them. He (Jagadish Shettar) has given guidance and strength to the party. Many candidates have won, and change was brought at the state level. We have also organised the party in the past three years. Our struggles from the days of the Covid pandemic and other issues together have worked to convince the people to vote for the Congress party,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Shettar said that they discussed zilla panchayat elections. “Shivakumar met me casually. We have discussed upcoming polls and their preparations. Shivakumar has assured me that the party will be with me. There was no discussion about me contesting Lok Sabha elections,” Shettar said.

Talking to the media, Savadi said that his discussion did not involve the possibility of chairmanship of any boards or corporations, nor did it include the offer of the post of Parliament secretary. He emphasized that he had already communicated his stance on these matters to Shivakumar.

“I have made it clear to him that I won’t accept any post other than a cabinet minister. I don’t want to take a demotion as I was a deputy chief minister and held various top posts in the cabinet. He has responded positively and assured me that he would offer me a cabinet berth at the right time,” he said.