Karnataka crime watch: Abducted minor boy rescued in Belagavi, six arrested
Belagavi police rescue a minor abducted boy and arrest six for the crime.
Police in Karnataka's Belagavi rescued a minor boy who was abducted and arrested six persons in connection with the crime on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police in Belagavi took to social media to share that the incident occurred within the Sankeshwar police station limits.
The kidnappers demanded a ransom, the amount of which is not yet clear. The Belagavi SP lauded the team of officers who were in charge of the case, and said, "In the case of abducting a minor boy registered in Sankeshwar police station and demanding money, the police have arrested 6 accused who were involved in the act. The work of the officers & staff involved in this search is commendable @DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994 @DySPGokak_"
This comes after police from the Nippani rural police station in Belagavi on Wednesday nabbed a suspect involved in cases of burglary and seized over ₹3 lakhs worth of gold jewellery from him.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)
-
Question paper in Hindi for Assam government jobs sparks controversy
The Assam government has drawn flak for including Hindi among the five languages candidates can write exams in for around 30,000 posts with the lawmaker and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi calling it a “very worrying thing”. Trinamool Congress's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora said Hindi has been introduced as part of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's design to impose Hindi and ensure Hindi-speaking people get state government jobs in Assam.
-
Karnataka min faces backlash for allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival
Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community. Targeting the Education Minister over his comments, SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh said the government is 'biased.' "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said.
-
The line is inscribed on the backrest of a bench donated by a certain Prashant Nagpal. Frankly speaking, this is the kind of place one hopes to steer clear of as long as possible. Owing to its nearness to Delhi's VVIP homes, Lodhi Road crematorium pops up in the news each time a very, very important person passes to the great unknown.
-
Rescue ops end after 10 days, help sought to look for 7-year-old boy
Gurugram: Authorities ended the search and rescue operation for a seven-year-old boy who fell in a canal at Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Sector 37D on August 7, police said on Thursday. Only area-specific rescue and retrieval operations are being carried out as per the request of the family of the boy, Dishant Ladot, said officials.
-
Another deadline missed, Ashram mess to continue
The traffic chaos around Ashram Chowk and the Maharani Bagh area, one of the busiest parts of the Ring Road in Delhi, will continue for at least two more months with the work on the extension of the Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway set to miss its September deadline, officials aware of the matter said. The Public Works Department, which is executing the project, has now fixed November as the new deadline.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics