Karnataka crime watch: Abducted minor boy rescued in Belagavi, six arrested

Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:56 AM IST

Belagavi police rescue a minor abducted boy and arrest six for the crime.

Six persons have been arrested in Belagavi for kidnapping and demanding ransom for a minor boy in Sankeshwar police station limits. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Police in Karnataka's Belagavi rescued a minor boy who was abducted and arrested six persons in connection with the crime on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police in Belagavi took to social media to share that the incident occurred within the Sankeshwar police station limits.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom, the amount of which is not yet clear. The Belagavi SP lauded the team of officers who were in charge of the case, and said, "In the case of abducting a minor boy registered in Sankeshwar police station and demanding money, the police have arrested 6 accused who were involved in the act. The work of the officers & staff involved in this search is commendable @DgpKarnataka @alokkumar6994 @DySPGokak_"

This comes after police from the Nippani rural police station in Belagavi on Wednesday nabbed a suspect involved in cases of burglary and seized over 3 lakhs worth of gold jewellery from him.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)

