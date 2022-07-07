Karnataka daily Covid cases jump 34% in 24 hours to 1,127; 1,053 in Bengaluru
Karnataka logged 1,127 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 839 cases registered the day before. As many as 1,053 of Wednesday's cases were from Bengaluru. Over 1,000 people were declared to have recovered from Covid in the same period, leaving the active caseload at 6,481. Karnataka's cumulative Covid count is 39.75 lakh, with a positivity rate of 4.26%.
As many as 26,437 samples were tested in 24 hours and around 4,600 passengers screened at airports. Among districts, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 13 cases each - the most after Bengaluru - while Dharwad and Ballari saw 11 and nine cases, respectively.
At least 12 districts reported no new cases.
Bengaluru's 1,053 cases were a big spike over the 775 reported Tuesday. People released after treatment or having recovered from the virus were 985. Active cases in the city are 6,056. Vaccinations saw a dip - 6,111 were administered, of which 848 were first doses, 1,696 second and 3,567 were precaution or booster shots.
Of the 18,623 samples tested in the city, 4,421 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 14,202 were RT-PCRs. The city's positivity rate was nearly 5%.
Hospitalisations remained the same as Tuesday, with 93 being admitted. 84 were to general wards, while serious cases were minimal with three ICU admissions.
There are 29 active clusters in Bengaluru, with 26 reporting less than five cases each. The number of wards in Bengaluru with less than ten cases each is 100, with a recovery rate in the city of 98.73%.
-
3 dead after landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
Three people have died after a landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a senior police official told news agency ANI Thursday morning. A fourth is being treated in hospital, Rishikesh Sonawane, a police superintendent, said. Three people were rescued from amid the debris, Dr KV Rajendra, the deputy commissioner had said late last night. The Udupi district has called a holiday for anganwadi schools and colleges. Heavy showers are expected there till July 9.
-
Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported
A level-2 fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning, according to civic officials. The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. At least eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site to douse the fire. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.
-
Karnataka rain: Amid red alert, holiday for schools, colleges in these districts
Owing to continuous rain, educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka will remain shut on Thursday. Top officials in the 4 districts of Karnataka - namely Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada -- have declared holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm for these 4 cities.
-
‘Do not sacrifice cattle for Bakrid festival,’ says Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the Bakrid festival while warning of stern action against the offenders. The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Karnataka. Generally, during the Bakrid festival, there is a tradition of sacrifice, for which livestock such as cow, ox, calf and camels are also used, said Chavan.
-
Synthetic running track on Sukhna Lake gets Chandigarh administrator’s nod
Chandigarh Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake. UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal. Next, the detailed plan and cost estimates will be prepared; and then, tenders will be floated for the project.” A UT official said the proposed track is part of the administration's efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift.
