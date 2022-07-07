Karnataka daily Covid cases jump 34% in 24 hours to 1,127; 1,053 in Bengaluru

Karnataka logged 1,127 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 839 cases registered the day before. As many as 1,053 of Wednesday's cases were from Bengaluru. Over 1,000 people were declared to have recovered from Covid in the same period, leaving the active caseload at 6,481. Karnataka's cumulative Covid count is 39.75 lakh, with a positivity rate of 4.26%.

As many as 26,437 samples were tested in 24 hours and around 4,600 passengers screened at airports. Among districts, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 13 cases each - the most after Bengaluru - while Dharwad and Ballari saw 11 and nine cases, respectively.

At least 12 districts reported no new cases.

Bengaluru's 1,053 cases were a big spike over the 775 reported Tuesday. People released after treatment or having recovered from the virus were 985. Active cases in the city are 6,056. Vaccinations saw a dip - 6,111 were administered, of which 848 were first doses, 1,696 second and 3,567 were precaution or booster shots.

Of the 18,623 samples tested in the city, 4,421 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 14,202 were RT-PCRs. The city's positivity rate was nearly 5%.

Hospitalisations remained the same as Tuesday, with 93 being admitted. 84 were to general wards, while serious cases were minimal with three ICU admissions.

There are 29 active clusters in Bengaluru, with 26 reporting less than five cases each. The number of wards in Bengaluru with less than ten cases each is 100, with a recovery rate in the city of 98.73%.