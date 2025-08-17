Karnataka DCM announces action against illegal buildings after fatal Bengaluru fire, awards 5 lakh ex-gratia: Report

In the wake of a deadly fire that claimed five lives in Bengaluru’s Nagarathpete area, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has held the owners of such unauthorized buildings accountable for the tragedy. Visiting the scene on Sunday, Shivakumar stated that all structures in the locality lacking proper permits would be served notices. Owners will be required to either reinforce their buildings or face demolition. Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar.

“It is the fault of the building owner. I am going to issue a notice to everyone. They have to strengthen the building. All buildings here are illegal buildings... If they don't strengthen the buildings, we will have to break all of them. I have instructed the authorities to take strict action here... Five people died here. All were from Rajasthan... The government has announced a compensation of ₹five lakh each... What has happened is very painful,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who accompanied the Deputy CM, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the fire was likely triggered by an electrical short circuit. He confirmed that the owners of two buildings involved in the incident have already been taken into custody for bypassing safety norms and illegally constructing additional floors without approval.

The fire broke out on Saturday in a plastic mat production unit, quickly engulfing the structure. The victims were identified as Suresh, Madan, his wife Sangeeta, and their two young children. Emergency responders are continuing recovery operations at the site.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also visited the area and described the situation as deeply unfortunate. He confirmed that forensic teams are examining samples to determine the exact cause of the fire.

(With ANI inputs)