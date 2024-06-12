Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar announces one-time settlement for property tax in Bengaluru offer till July 31

On Tuesday, D K Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, who oversees Bengaluru Development, announced that the opportunity for a 'One Time Settlement' to clear overdue property tax in the city will be available until July 31. DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Who is Pavithra Gowda, held in a murder case with Kannada actor Darshan | 5 points

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) had not actively pursued property tax outstanding due to elections. The one-time settlement (OTS) scheme will end on July 31 and hence I urge people to make use of the opportunity to clear the outstanding payments. The OTS scheme provides 50 per cent concession on penalties and 100 per cent concession on interest payments," Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka to see rainfall for rest of the week, says IMD

"More than 50,000 people have paid taxes under the OTS scheme and another 4 lakh are yet to pay. They will be deemed defaulters from August 1. If those outside the tax bracket pay taxes and submit proof within 90 days, we will provide them with a property tax account," he added.

He further stated that twenty lakh properties are within the tax bracket, and that the process of digitising them is in progress. "Around 8 lakh properties are completed and the rest would be completed within 3 months. Once the process is complete, the digital records will be sent to property owners," he said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru municipality workers to get ‘Parivard Card’ aimed at enhancing health, well-being

He also spoke on the Bengaluru civic body's ban on flex banners and said they were being used extensively by various organisations including political parties, and that action will be taken against Assistant Revenue Officers in case of non-compliance. "The public can lodge their complaints regarding unauthorised flex banners on the BBMP helpline," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)