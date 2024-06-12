 Bengaluru municipality workers to get ‘Parivard Card’ aimed at enhancing health, well-being | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru municipality workers to get ‘Parivard Card’ aimed at enhancing health, well-being

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 12, 2024 11:19 AM IST

Healthcare provider Neuberg Diagnostics has launched 'Parivar Card' for the workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Bengaluru.

Pourakarmikas of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). (PTI)
Pourakarmikas of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). (PTI)

The "Parivar Card" is aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of municipal workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru which offers range of diagnostic services at discounted rates.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath unveiled the 'Parivar Card' in the presence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Kari Gowda and Neuberg Diagnostics Group COO Aishwarya Vasudevan among others on Tuesday.

The card aims to ensure the municipal workforce to receive timely and affordable medical care, thereby promoting a healthier community. Cardholders of Parivar Card would also receive significant discounts on various diagnostic tests and consultations.

The benefits of the card is also extended to the immediate family members of the BBMP workers.

"At Neuberg Diagnostics, we recognise the invaluable contribution of BBMP workers. The Parivar Card is our way of giving back to these dedicated individuals and their families by providing them with accessible and affordable healthcare," Vasudevan said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Bengaluru municipality workers to get 'Parivard Card' aimed at enhancing health, well-being
