Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
ByYamini C S
Jun 12, 2024 11:52 AM IST

Rain is expected in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as well as other parts of the state till June 17, weather agencies forecasted.

Weather agencies predicted rainfall in Bengaluru and several other parts of Karnataka for the rest of the week, even issuing ‘yellow’ alerts over some areas.

Bengaluru witnesses steady rainfall after a harsh start to the summer. (PTI)
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) quoted data from the SAC-ISRO and said, Bengaluru, specifically, the BBMP limits, is set to see scattered very light to light rains, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains, thunderstorm and gusty wind (30 to 40 kmph) over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The IMD also predicted rainfall till June 17 in Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu districts, as well as many places over Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

In district-wise data of rainfall from March 1 to May 31 this year in Karnataka, as many as 18 districts saw “excess” rainfall, while three, namely, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, saw “large excess” rainfall. Ten districts experienced “normal” rainfall over the period, and there were no districts with “deficit”, “large deficit” or “no rain”.

Udupi district saw the most rainfall on Tuesday.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka to see rainfall for rest of the week, says IMD
