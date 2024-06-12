Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka to see rainfall for rest of the week, says IMD

Weather agencies predicted rainfall in Bengaluru and several other parts of Karnataka for the rest of the week, even issuing ‘yellow’ alerts over some areas. Bengaluru witnesses steady rainfall after a harsh start to the summer. (PTI)

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) quoted data from the SAC-ISRO and said, Bengaluru, specifically, the BBMP limits, is set to see scattered very light to light rains, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

ALSO READ | Bengaluru municipality workers to get ‘Parivard Card’ aimed at enhancing health, well-being

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains, thunderstorm and gusty wind (30 to 40 kmph) over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt holds road show in Bengaluru; eyes ₹95,000 crore investments in IT sector

The IMD also predicted rainfall till June 17 in Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu districts, as well as many places over Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

In district-wise data of rainfall from March 1 to May 31 this year in Karnataka, as many as 18 districts saw “excess” rainfall, while three, namely, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, saw “large excess” rainfall. Ten districts experienced “normal” rainfall over the period, and there were no districts with “deficit”, “large deficit” or “no rain”.

Udupi district saw the most rainfall on Tuesday.