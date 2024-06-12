Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 22.1 °C Overcast clouds June 14, 2024 26.89 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 26.51 °C Moderate rain June 16, 2024 25.28 °C Moderate rain June 17, 2024 20.85 °C Moderate rain June 18, 2024 25.24 °C Overcast clouds June 19, 2024 25.37 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 12, 2024, is 24.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.05 °C and 25.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.46 °C and 24.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.