Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
Forest officials, along with police personnel, cages, dogs and elephants are on the ground to catch the leopard.
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. Forest officials, along with police personnel, cages, dogs and elephants are on the ground to catch the leopard.
“We decided to rope in all the equipment, manpower and even animal power to catch a leopard that was being spotted by travellers in Belagavi. We have set up eight cages and 22 cameras at various locations. Few numbers of Mudhol dogs are also helping us search for the leopard and two elephants from Shivamogga have just arrived. A total of 120 forest officials and 80 state police personnel are involved in the operation. We will catch the leopard soon,” a forest official from Belagavi told HT.
As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. On Monday, the leopard was spotted during the search operation but it escaped before forest officials trapped it with a specially designed net. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
The leopard initially showed up at Belagavi on August 8 and it reportedly injured a daily wage worker in the city. The CCTV footage has spotted the leopard multiple times and officials are also tracking the big cat through its footprints.
-
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
-
Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary
The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.
-
Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty
A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting Deshmukh ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. Police later identified the man as a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad, Subhash Banudas Deshmukh. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.
-
Bengaluru is India's top start-up hub: Report
Bengaluru has bagged the title of the 'top start-up hub' of the country and the most-funded one as well, according to a report by media firm Inc42. The report 'The State Of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report, 2022' said India is the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with over 57,000 start-ups launched till date. Bengaluru was also the biggest hub for women-led start-ups in terms of venture capital inflow, it added.
