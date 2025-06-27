Karnataka forest minister orders probe into 'unnatural death' of tigress, four cubs

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday ordered a probe into the "unnatural death" of a tigress and four cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range. Bengaluru: Mortal remains of a tigress after it died with four cubs at Male Mahadeshwara Hills under the Hugyam forest range, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The tigress and the cubs were found dead during routine morning patrol by vigilant frontline staff, officials said. Expressing sorrow over the incident, Khandre immediately ordered an investigation into the matter, which will be led by a team under the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

As per preliminary information, the tigers died allegedly due to poisoning. However, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said. "The area has been immediately cordoned off and declared a protected zone. Standard Scene of Crime (SoC) protocols have been invoked, with a 500-meter sweep radius activated to preserve and collect all physical evidence.

A five-member team expert has undertaken a comprehensive necropsy following NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) protocols," Khandre said, in a statement. The minister said comprehensive tissue, blood, and stomach samples are being processed for toxicology, histopathology, and DNA profiling.

In accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and NTCA guidelines, a high-level inquiry committee has been initiated following the orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Karnataka. The committee shall submit a comprehensive report within 14 days, he said. Following the incident, the forest department has strengthened monitoring and anti-poaching vigilance across the Hugyam range.

According to Kandre, real-time drone surveillance, infrared cameras, and GPS-based M-STRIPES patrols have been escalated across the range and all Anti-Poaching Camps (APCs) are on high alert. Intensive sweeps for snares, poison baits and traps are being conducted and a confidential informer network with reward mechanisms is operational for actionable intelligence, he said. The minister has issued instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Chief Wildlife Warden of the forest department, stating that the government is taking the deaths of five tigers very seriously and has directed that action be taken against those found guilty.

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Project Tiger for the protection of endangered tigers, the minister noted that Karnataka has also taken proactive steps in tiger conservation. With 563 tigers, the state ranks second in the country. He added that it is deeply painful that five tigers died unnaturally in a single day in a state known for its tiger conservation.

"If negligence by forest staff is found, or if the deaths were caused by electrocution, poisoning, or any other reason, criminal cases should be filed against those responsible and appropriate action taken," he stated.

"The Karnataka Forest Department upholds a strict zero-tolerance policy against wildlife crime. Any evidence of foul play, negligence, or human interference will invite stringent legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," he added. The Minister appealed to local communities, wildlife enthusiasts, and the general public to stand united in this moment of loss.

"Tiger conservation is a collective responsibility. A 24x7 confidential helpline has been activated at the Division Office to receive credible tips on wildlife crimes," he added.