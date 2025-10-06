Karnataka gang kills disabled man, stages motorbike crash to claim ₹5.25 crore insurance

Six people have been arrested in Karnataka's Hosapete for allegedly murdering a disabled man and staging a motorbike accident to fraudulently claim insurance payouts totaling ₹5.25 crore, police said. Photo for representation (HT_PRINT)

The victim, Gangadhar (34), a resident of Kaulpet in Hosapete, was killed on Wednesday by the gang, which included a woman who posed as his wife. The accused have been identified as Krishnappa, Ravi Gosangi, Ajeya, Riyaz, Yogaraj Singh, and Huligemma. Police also seized the car and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, Indian Express reported.

According to investigators, the gang assaulted Gangadhar with blunt objects, then transported his body near Jambunath village on the outskirts of Hosapete. They rented a second-hand Bajaj Excel motorcycle, placed the body on it, and deliberately crashed their car into the bike to make it appear as a fatal road accident before fleeing.

Suspicion arose when the motorcycle key was found inside a pouch rather than on or near the vehicle. “If it was an accident, the bike’s key would have been on the vehicle or it would have fallen nearby,” said S Jahnavi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vijayanagar.

Further investigation revealed that Gangadhar, who was ill and financially vulnerable, had his marriage falsely registered with Huligemma, despite being married. The accused then opened bank accounts in his name with fake nominees and secured six insurance policies, including accident cover, worth a total of ₹5.25 crore, paying premiums regularly.

Police said the mastermind, Yogaraj Singh, an Axis Bank employee, targeted vulnerable individuals such as orphans or the seriously ill. He would open bank accounts, obtain life insurance policies using fake nominees, and complete all documentation in the victims’ names. Authorities are investigating other cases linked to him.

Gangadhar’s wife had filed a complaint, which triggered the investigation, leading to the arrests of all six accused.

