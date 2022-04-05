Karnataka: Gangster, 7 others get life term for killing industrialist
The Belagavi district Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to gangster Bannanje Raja and three others for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and industrialist RN Nayak in 2013. The murder was the first case registered under KCOCA.
Justice C M Joshi pronounced the judgment in Belagavi on April 4. The judgment was read out in court in the presence of lawyers and others.
The court awarded life imprisonment to Jagadish Patel, Abhi Bhandagar, Ganesh Bhajanthri and Raja, who were involved in several serious criminal cases in Bengaluru, coastal districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra. While 13 were arrested, the Belagavi court found three accused not guilty due to lack of evidence.
RN Nayak was shot dead on December 21, 2013, in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district. Over 210 witnesses deposed before the court over seven years, including IPS officers like current Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, ADGP Pratap Reddy and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
The police’s 500-page charge sheet filed in 2013 had named 16 accused, including Raja.
According to police, Raja, who originally hailed from Malpe in Udupi, had demanded about ₹3 crore as extortion from Nayak. However, Nayak refused to pay him, after which he was gunned down in his car. Later, Raja called up media houses from a foreign location and claimed that he had got the murder carried out, severely embarrassing the state and central investigation agencies.
Special Public Prosecutor SB Puranik Math said: “This judgment shows that no one is above the law. The law takes its course. If police and prosecution join hands and pursue the case unitedly, legal action against any criminal element is ensured.”
Raja is involved in 44 serious criminal offences, including murder, extortion and kidnapping. Authorities had issued an Interpol Red Corner notice against him. He was nabbed in Casablanca of Morocco and was later extradited to Karnataka.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
