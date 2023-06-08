Karnataka government appoints Alok Kumar IPS as Bengaluru's traffic and road safety ADGP

The Karnataka government has appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and top cop Alok Kumar as Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru. He was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), law and order and R Hitendra was the new ADGP, law and order. Alok Kumar IPS.

Alok Kumar tweeted, “Handed over charge of State L&O and assumed charge in my new assignment. 387 days stint has been satisfying. Grateful to citizens for their support. Always strive to give my best in every posting.”

The state government also transferred Umesh Kumar ADGP, Administration and posted him as ADGP, Crime and Technical Services, Bengaluru. The government order stated, "Sri Umesh Kumar, IPS (KN: 1995), Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Crimes and Technical Services, Bengaluru vice Sri R Hithendra, JPS transferred."

Moreover, Soumendu Mukherjee serving as ADGP, Police Computer Wing, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Administration. "Sri. Soumendu Mukherjee, IPS (KN: 1998), Additional Director General of Police, Police Computer Wing, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Bengaluru Vice Sri Umesh Kumar, IPS transferred," the notification stated.

(With ANI inputs)