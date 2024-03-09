Karnataka govt approves projects worth 17,835 crore

Karnataka government on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth ₹17,835.9 crore, with a potential to generate 27,000 jobs across the state, officials said. The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest ₹ 2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

ALSO READ | ‘Karnataka aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2032’: Minister MB Patil

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at its meeting here, gave the nod to new projects worth ₹8,220.05 crore, and additional investment ones worth ₹9,615.85 crore, they said.

ALSO READ | ₹93.32 crore sanctioned for various Railway projects in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil

The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest ₹2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state, officials said.

According to an official statement, other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are: Air India Limited ( ₹1,750 crore investments), ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited ( ₹1,450 crore), STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited ( ₹1,352.3 crore) and Indian Cane Power Limited ( ₹1,078 crore).

ALSO READ | Karnataka attracts ₹23,000 crore investment proposals at Davos summit

"Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka will attract new and additional investment of ₹10,433.72 crore", it said.