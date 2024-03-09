 Karnataka govt approves projects worth ₹17,835 crore | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt approves projects worth 17,835 crore

Karnataka govt approves projects worth 17,835 crore

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 09, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Karnataka government approves projects worth ₹17,835.9 crore, to create 27,000 jobs.

Karnataka government on Friday approved six new projects and eight additional investment proposals worth 17,835.9 crore, with a potential to generate 27,000 jobs across the state, officials said.

The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest ₹2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state.
The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest 2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at its meeting here, gave the nod to new projects worth 8,220.05 crore, and additional investment ones worth 9,615.85 crore, they said.

The new projects include Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India's proposal to invest 2,095 crore and provide employment to 21,723 in the state, officials said.

According to an official statement, other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are: Air India Limited ( 1,750 crore investments), ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited ( 1,450 crore), STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited ( 1,352.3 crore) and Indian Cane Power Limited ( 1,078 crore).

"Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Ballari, and Belagavi districts of North Karnataka will attract new and additional investment of 10,433.72 crore", it said.

