Karnataka govt calls meeting with associations to discuss safety standards in hospitals

Mangaluru , Condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said a meeting has been called on August 20 to discuss the steps to be taken to ensure safety and security of doctors, nurses and all the staffs working in hospitals across the state. Terming the incident as 'ghastly', he said it is a serious issue regarding the safety and security of people working in hospitals, especially women because they constitute more than 50 per cent of the staff. So, there should be a safe environment for them. Addressing reporters here, the Minister said, "I have also called for a meeting regarding it on Tuesday of all the various associations, doctors, nurses and management people... we will be discussing what is in the existing law, what we can do and what are the protocols and what are the guideliness we need to follow. Based on that further steps will be taken." In his response to the nationwide strike called by the member doctors of the Indian Medical Association, he said, "We understand the reason for the protest and they can do it, but people should not face any difficulty and all of them have agreed to it and ensure that essential services are running," he added. Asked if the August 20 meeting is only limited to safety standards in government hospitals in the state, the Minister said, "Whether it is government or private hospital, everywhere we need to see how we can maintain proper safety standards and how to improve that because everyone should work in a safe environment that is most important." He described the alleged rape and murder of the female trainee doctor as an 'eye-opener'. "We should also ensure that safety for doctors, nurses, technicians and all the other staff... we have taken it very seriously. It is an important and serious subject, they are doing service to society and humanity and we need to ensure their protection," he added.

HT Image