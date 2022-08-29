'Savarkar flew on wings of a bird': K'taka govt draws flak over school textbook
Karnataka’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has drawn flak over a claim in a Kannada school textbook that Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would fly out of prison on the wings of a bird.
“The misinformation & distortion of historical facts that is playing out in the regional channels in Karnataka to make #Savarkar look like a hero is absolutely absurd. Anything for TRPs?" tweeted Congress lawmaker Priyank Kharge.
Eminent writers, literary figures, and activists have accused the state government of trying to “saffronise” school textbooks by removing contributions of writers from Dalit and backward classes and replacing them with those by Brahmins and ideologues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.
“There was not even a keyhole in the room where Savarkar was imprisoned. But Bulbul from somewhere would visit the room on whose wings Savarkar would sit and fly out and visit the motherland every day,” says the Kannada textbook.
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
