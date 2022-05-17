Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court
- With corruption allegations levelled against several high-profile political leaders in Karnataka, it comes as no surprise that the state's election commission (SEC) is also not spared. The Karnataka SEC told High Court judges that it is unable to announce the election schedule for the impending local body polls as the State government has taken its powers away.
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the State government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court.
A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission's petition today. Following last week's Supreme Court direction to hold the ZP-TP and other local body elections within two weeks' time, the Commission filed a memo before the High Court to hear the pending petition citing emergency.
The High Court asked the Commission's counsel why a memo was filed before it instead of following the Supreme Court's direction. The counsel submitted to the Court that the State Government had withdrawn the Election Commission's power on delimitation of constituencies and drawing up the reservation list. Without these the State EC was unable to announce the election schedule.
The State had formed a separate panel for the delimitation and reservation even though the EC had completed the exercise on its own. The EC had challenged this before the High Court. The court observed that a detailed examination of the petition was necessary and adjourned the hearing to May 23.
The Supreme Court last Tuesday ordered that all states and union territories must hold pending elections to their local bodies before May 20 while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local municipal corporation responsible for the administration of the city, has been functioning without an elected council ever since September 2020 after the term of its council expired. Its elections have been delayed for nearly two years now.
A report on The News Minute last week revealed that legislators have been benefitting from the absence of an elected council in the BBMP because it gives them additional powers. Bengaluru Development has had a dedicated minister for nearly a decade, which is a coveted position that is known to be much competed for, and has been the subject of internal friction within the Karnataka BJP. This has led both the chief ministers, the former CM B S Yediyurappa and the incumbent CM Bommai to hold the portfolios themselves.
The report also quoted a BJP leader as saying that around 20 legislators across parties have been collectively paying the advocate’s fee to have the BBMP polls delayed, which comes up to about Rs. 25 lakhs per legislator.
Noida authority to spend ₹24 crore to develop urban villages
The Noida authority is set to develop villages with a budget of ₹24 crore. It will repair and construct roads, drains footpaths and green spaces with the allocated fund. Earlier, villagers demanded development at par with city sectors. Following their demand, the Noida authority sanctioned ₹24 crore to be spent on 33 different projects to be completed by November 2022.
Auto drivers told to charge as per meter in Noida, but rates not revised in seven years
The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department on Friday met representatives of the NCR Auto Union and asked all autorickshaw drivers in Gautam Budh Nagar to install meters and renew their vehicles' fitness certificates within a week or face action, officials said. Rates for meters were fixed in 2015 when CNG cost ₹37 per kg in Uttar Pradesh. Auto drivers say that the current rate is very low and not feasible.
Holy books found on roadside in Bathinda, woman questioned
A day after Hindu scriptures were found burnt in Bathinda city, police found holy books belonging to two other religions on the roadside at a residential colony on Tuesday. Also read: Farmers, Punjab CMO in deadlock over demands Police cordoned off the private multi-storeyed colony on Multania Road area in Bathinda for a search.
Farmers, Punjab CMO in deadlock over demands
The deadlock between the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, comprising 16 farm organisations, and the Punjab chief minister's office continued in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon as farmer leaders insisted on meeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann instead of officials for the redressal of their demands, including the new paddy sowing schedule and compensation for the wheat crop loss due to rise in temperature in March.
Suvendu Adhikari moves HC over search of his office
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta high court on Tuesday against the police for searching his office in connection with a forgery case on Sunday. Adhikari, who is also the Opposition leader in the West Bengal assembly, alleged police attacked his office at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Sunday and prompted governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek a report from the chief secretary.
