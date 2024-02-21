Karnataka govt to ask MNCs in state to reveal number of Kannadigas working

Karnataka minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi said that the Multi-National Companies in the state must display the number of Kannadigas working on their campuses on notice boards. He said that not following the new rule might even lead to the cancellation of permissions to those companies. Karnataka minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi

Also Read - Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Karnataka culture minister said to the reporters, “There is a need to promote and protect the Kannada language. The Multi-National Companies and industries must display the number of Kannadigas working in their campuses. This has been already discussed with the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.”

The minister also said that organisations will face consequences if they do not comply with the rules. “The permissions of the companies will be cancelled if they do not follow the government orders. A proper framework will be done by a committee which will decide the inclusions and exclusions for this rule,” he added.

He also said that the government has plans to launch an app called ‘Kannada Kavalu,’ in which people can complain about language discrimination.

Last week, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a bill mandating 60% use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments across the state, with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government asserting that non-compliance would lead to cancellation of licences.

“In the rules, we will provide for cancellation of licences. Only when licences are cancelled will businesses and establishments feel the pinch. When issuing fresh licences or renewing existing licences, we will first ensure that they have complied with the rules on using Kannada in (name) boards,” Tangadagi said.