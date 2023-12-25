Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has said that by February 28, commercial stores under the administrative body need to install 60 percent Kannada language nameplates, which, if failing to do so, will attract legal action. Shops must have 60% Kannada language nameplates by Feb 28: BBMP

Addressing a meeting at Malleswaram IPP hall with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language in the nameplates of all types of commercial shops under the corporation, he said that a meeting will be held with all the zonal commissioners regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language on the name plates and appropriate directions will be given.

"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone wise. After the survey a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said.

He also pressed that strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts and work will be done to effectively implement the government order and the corporation circular.

"Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28. Accordingly, shop fronts that do not use Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then their license will be cancelled," he added.

"The big malls coming up in the city should be consulted immediately and Kannada language should be adopted in the nameplates in all the shops in the malls within 15-20 days. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken as per law," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunatha Swamy, Chief Engineer Praveen Lingaya, State President of Karnataka rakshana vedike Narayan Gowda, representatives of Kannada Sangh and other officials were present in the meeting.