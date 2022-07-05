Karnataka, Gujarat bag ‘Best Performer’ title in DPIIT startup rankings
Karnataka, along with Gujarat, bagged the title of “Best Performer” in the DPIIT’s (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking- 2021, the state government said on Monday.
“July 4, 2022, is the day of accolades and fabulous recognition for the Startup Karnataka ecosystem. We have garnered several recognitions establishing our leadership.Kudos to all! Let us keep the momentum going,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology said in a post on Twitter.
“Comprehensive, well-rounded, & poised for spectacular growth - It sums up Karnataka’s startup ecosystem. A perfect example of Govt. & industry working in tandem,” he added thanking the CM and others for the support.
Bengaluru has been one of the biggest start up ecosystems globally and has created an ecosystem which has attracted significant foreign capital, including VC funds.
Gujarat and Karnataka emerged as the best performers in the category of states, which included Delhi. Meghalaya won the top honour among UTs and North-eastern (NE) states.
Maharashtra, which was classified in the ‘Leaders’ category in the 2020 Rankings, has improved its position and felicitated as a ‘Top Performer’ State along with Telangana, Kerala and Odisha.
A total of 24 states and 7 UTs participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.
Four states of West Bengal, Sikkim, Haryana and Jharkhand and UT Lakshadweep did not participate in the exercise.
The states and UTs were also ranked under these five categories based on the population of less than one crore.
Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir were categorised as the top performers.
Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa are in the leaders category.
States and UTs in the aspiring leaders’ category include Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Nagaland.
