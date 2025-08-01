Karnataka HC lifts media gag in Dharmasthala mass burials case, calls it unconstitutional

The Karnataka High Court on Friday struck down a media gag order imposed by a lower court in the ongoing Dharmasthala mass burials case, calling it an unconstitutional restraint on free speech. SIT during examination at a site in the Dharmasthala mass burial case.(PTI)

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who delivered the ruling, held that the public’s right to know cannot be curtailed, especially in a matter involving allegations of serious institutional failure and the possibility of criminal wrongdoing, India Today reported.

The High Court’s order came in response to a petition filed by the YouTube channel Kudle Rampage, which was one of 338 respondents barred from publishing any content related to the case.

According to the publication, the lower court had earlier issued an ex-parte injunction prohibiting all reporting or commentary on the ongoing investigation, drawing criticism from press freedom advocates.

In his judgment, Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the trial court’s order had the effect of creating a “chilling effect” on journalism and public accountability.

Advocate A Velan, who represented the petitioners, welcomed the verdict and issued a statement soon after the ruling.

Velan emphasised that the verdict restored media freedom in a case that had raised disturbing questions about illegal mass burials, long-term institutional lapses, and the role of law enforcement.

While the matter has been remanded back to the trial court for reconsideration, the High Court has laid down a clear framework that upholds the principles of natural justice and freedom of expression.

Dharmasthala mass burial case: Updates

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala has intensified security and forensic protocols at a newly identified burial site, after the recovery of skeletal remains suspected to be part of a larger ossuary.

The remains were discovered during an excavation at “Point Number 6”, the sixth site identified so far in the ongoing investigation. The location was flagged by the primary complainant in the case, which centres on allegations of hundreds of undocumented burials in and around the temple town.

Officials said the latest discovery marked a significant development, lending further weight to claims of widespread irregularities in burials across the region.

(With agency inputs)

