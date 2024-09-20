Karnataka health dept on high alert after Nipah virus death in Kerala, issues circular

The Karnataka Health Department has heightened its vigilance in response to the recent death of a Bengaluru student confirmed to be caused by the Nipah virus. Officials emphasized that no cases have been reported in the state, and surveillance efforts are being intensified.(Photo by Twitter/islantstudio)

Authorities have placed 41 individuals, identified as close contacts of the 24-year-old postgraduate psychology student, under quarantine. However, officials reassured the public that no Nipah cases have been reported in the state thus far.

The student, originally from Thiruvali village in Malappuram, Kerala, returned home on August 25 after suffering an injury. He developed a fever on September 5 and sought medical care at a local clinic. His condition worsened, leading to symptoms of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) while at a medical college hospital, where he ultimately passed away on September 8, The Hindu reported.

A team from the Karnataka’s disease surveillance unit has visited the student’s institution to confirm that 32 students and staff attended his funeral, with three having visited him during his hospitalization, the report said.

“Currently there are 41 contacts (primary and secondary) who are under quarantine/ Isolation. New contacts are notified. One primary contact who had symptoms, is stable and under close watch. All other Primary and Secondary contacts are asymptomatic,” a statement from the Karnataka health department said.

“Surveillance is ongoing with Rapid Response Team (RRT) of PHC under the supervision of Taluk RRT. No new contacts are notified. All the old Primary and Secondary contacts are asymptomatic. Advised all the contacts to be under Quarantine/ Isolation and to report immediately if they experience symptoms. IEC activities about the disease are ongoing. It is hereby informed that there are no active cases of Nipah reported in Karnataka as on date and the Health Department is taking all necessary steps to prevent the occurrence of the same and not to panic,” it added.