Workers transfer carton boxes of a Covishield vaccine developed by Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) that arrived in a truck into the Karnataka Health Department cold storage facility in Bangalore in this file picture. (AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka health minister Sudhakar asks Centre for more doses of Covid vaccine

Sudhakar on Tuesday participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:27 PM IST

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday appealed to the Union Government to provide more doses of COVID vaccines to the state in order to control the pandemic.

He also explained about the need to increase in availability of oxygen for the patients and uniform Covid guidelines across the country.

Sudhakar on Tuesday participated in the Union Health Minister's VC with the Health Ministers of 11 states/Union territories.

The Minister explained the measures taken in the state including speeding up of testing to control the second wave in the state, his office said in a release.

Speaking on the Covid guidelines, Sudhakar insisted that there should be uniform guidelines across the country regarding cinema halls, inter-state travel, meetings and other public gatherings.

This will help in more clearer instructions and easy to follow.

Therefore, all affected states should have a uniform guidelines to make people aware of the seriousness of the situation, he said.

