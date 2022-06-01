Karnataka high court warns BBMP of contempt for failing to fill up potholes
The Karnataka high court on Tuesday warned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of contempt proceedings if orders of the court on filling up potholes in the city were not followed.
The court was hearing petitions against the civic agency for failing to fill up potholes. It observed that despite the onset of the monsoon, the BBMP has failed to fill the potholes and there was a need for strict action against its officers. The BBMP has failed to complete filling up the potholes despite the court granting repeated deadlines, the High Court said adding that it would no longer accept the BBMP’s excuses on the issue.
The advocate for BBMP sought time till June 6 and submitted that there was a dispute regarding the cost of filling potholes, which was being resolved and the advice of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was being sought. The court ordered positive action from the BBMP and adjourned the hearing to June 6. The petition dates back to 2015 and various civic agencies including BDA, BESCOM and BMRCL are also respondents.
During the hearing of the petition on Tuesday, the advocate for American Road Technology Solutions, one of the respondents, submitted that the chief engineer of BBMP BS Prahlad punched and assaulted the company’s managing director during a meeting. The company told the court that the firm has given a complaint to the BBMP commissioner over the assault. The court was also told that bills pertaining to the filling of potholes was not yet paid to the company.
The court has asked for the BBMP commissioner to file an action taken report against the chief engineer.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics