Karnataka: I-T conducts raids at Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's residence

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 24, 2023 11:51 AM IST

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda.

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at two residential premises of Karnataka Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda and an educational institution in Belthangady of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada.

The education institution belongs to Gangadhar Gowda's son Ranjan Gowda.

Gowda had quit the BJP and joined Congress in 2018. He recently announced withdrawal from politics following the denial of a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

"IT officials are conducting searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu, in connection with a private firm," official sources said earlier today.

According to sources, the private firm is considered to be very close with DMK.

The shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

A group of DMK cadre started protesting after IT raided the house of a DMK leader's son, who is a shareholder of the firm, sources said.

Further details are awaited.

