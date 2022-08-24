Karnataka joins hands with Hitachi to boost economy, create more jobs in state
The cooperation between the Karnataka government and Hitachi company will boost industrialisation, R&D and development of technology.
The unification of these two forces will ensure further improvement of the state's economy and creation of jobs, opined Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
He was speaking after inaugurating 'Power Quality Factory' organised by Hitachi Energy India at Tammashettyhalli in Doddaballapur on Tuesday.
Bommai said that Karnataka is in forefront of renewable energy but there are challenges in the storage of energy. The challenges will pave way for innovation, he added.
He said, "Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living and Ease of Upbringing are strictly followed. The state is number one in attracting the Foreign Direct Investment and Innovation index.
"Karnataka will be in forefront of giving solutions to the global challenges in the coming days, In this regard, the Hitachi Company will be extending its full cooperation, "he added.
The CM said Bengaluru has around 400 international-level research centres and the State was looking for a knowledge partner in the energy sector. And that role can be done by the Hitachi Company.
The agreements worth ₹1,25,000 crore have been signed in the field of Renewable Energy and impetus is being given to the production of Hydrogen energy and Ammonia. The Hitachi Company will play a vital role in helping the state of Karnataka to achieve ₹1 trillion dollar economy.
Bommai said a lot of reforms are made in power generation, distribution and transmission. The use of advanced technology is necessary in this field keeping in view the future of the state and the country. The management of the power grid must be good to ensure that the electricity reaches out to the last man in the State. This is dependent on supplying power 24x7.
Hitherto, there was a grid link of supplying power from the excess power generating states to the power deficit states. Now, thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new concept of one grid, one nation has been implemented. This has enabled to supply electricity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
He further said, "Karnataka and the Hitachi Company have very good coordination. The company has its own quality products, designs and good service. With this friendship, it is possible to achieve excellence in trade, quality production and excellent service. Like the Hitachi Company, the state of Karnataka too has a big legacy of industrialisation. There are industrialists to give stress on technology."
A lot of impetus is being given to research and development of the basic sciences during pre and post independence period. The research in this field resulted in the birth of the IT sector.
"A lot of scientists and institutions are working for the development of basic sciences. The Maharajas of Mysore gave a lot of promotion for industrialisation. Subsequently, the Government of India established the public sector undertakings like BHEL, HAL, HMT and others. Since Karnataka is blessed with an industry-friendly ecosystem, a number of start-ups have come here", he noted.
CM Bommai says govt will not file appeal questioning abolition of the ACB
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ruled out filing an appeal questioning the abolition of the Anti Corruption Bureau by the Karnataka High Court. When his attention was drawn to an individual who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the high court verdict to abolish the ACB and restore the powers of the Lokayukta police wing, the Chief Minister said there is no connection between that individual and the government.
Spice of life | Living longer, staying younger with aplomb
As we are in a better position to hold on to our youthfulness, today, there is nothing wrong with keeping ourselves in good humour, as our health and well-being depend on how we accept our age. The other day, a couplet on old age by Urdu poet Daag Dehlvi, disappointed me a little. You should not give up your hold on life so easily! Let me take on the Bard of Avon, Shakespeare.
Cops’ yearly uniform allowance enhanced to ₹15,000: Jai Ram
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced that the uniform allowance of Himachal Pradesh police officers had been enhanced from ₹3,675 to ₹15,000 per annum. The chief minister, while addressing Himachal Pradesh Police Service Officers, said the Himachal Pradesh police was one of the most disciplined and dedicated police forces in the country. The police force must also upgrade and enhance their capacity to meet the challenges of the fast technological advancements.
Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested
Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday. Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.” Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.
Policeman kills pregnant wife in J&K’s Kathua
A Special Police Officer on Tuesday allegedly bludgeoned Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days' pregnant wife to death in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened at Dharalta village in the Billawar area when Lal, who is posted in district police lines Kathua and was on leave for the past three days, brutally killed his wife a mother of two daughters, 32, Asha Devi, following an argument over some family matter, the officials said.
