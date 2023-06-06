Karnataka Legislative Council byelection to be held on June 30, results on same day

The Election Commission will hold by-polls to three seats of Karnataka Legislative Council on June 30, which fell vacant following the resignation of three members who contested the Assembly elections in the state. According to a press note issued by the Election Commission, the three MLCs whose resignation necessitated the by-polls are Baburao Chinchansur, R Shankar and Laxman Savadi.(PTI)

The trio contested the Assembly elections and only Savadi won while Chinchansur, a Congress candidate from Gurmitkal, and R Shankar, an NCP candidate from Ranebennur, lost.

The notification will be issued on June 13 and the last date for filing of nominations is June 20. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 21 while the last date to withdraw nomination is June 23.

The polling will take place on June 30 from 9 am to 4 pm by members of the Legislative Assembly casting their votes. The counting of votes will take place the same evening at 5. The Commission said the process of election should be completed by July 4.

According to Congress sources, it will field the All India Congress Committee secretary N S Boseraju, who has been made a minister but is not a member of any of the two houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

