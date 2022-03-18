Karnataka man stabs wife 20 times for filing divorce

Apoorva Puranik, who later changed her name to Arfa Bhanu, was allegedly stabbed more than 20 times with a machete by her husband, Mohammad Ejaz Shiroor, for seeking a divorce from him.

The incident took place on Thursday in Gadag district. Karnataka police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered to further investigate the matter.

When approached by Hindustan Times for a comment the Gadag Superintendent of Police and the Investigative Officer refused to respond.

According to reports, 26-year-old Apoorva had found out a year ago that her husband Shiroor was already married and had three children, which he had concealed from her. She had then moved back to her parent's home in Gadag, while working at her private job.

Apoorva then filed for divorce, and the matter was supposed to be heard before the court last week on Friday. Reports say Shiroor followed Apoorva's movements for about two days and attacked her with a machete on Thursday in Gadag when she was learning how to ride a scooter near her house.

Neighbours and locals then rushed Apoorva to the hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries. Around 22 knife injuries were found on her body.

The police said Apoorva and Shiroor, who were in a relationship for some time, got married in 2018 although Apoorva’s parents did not approve of it. The couple also has a child.

In a video being circulated widely on social media, the survivor can be heard saying “Don't marry outside your dharma."

She has also alleged, Shiroor had first sexually assaulted her, video recorded the act and blackmailed her for marriage. “Shiroor threatened to hurt my mother and me. I was forced to eat non-vegetarian food after my marriage. Not even my two-year-old baby is recognizing me,” Apoorva, who is an MBA-graduate, said in a video after the incident.

According to local media reports, the accused had been married for 14 years to his first wife. Shiroor, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly also hid his profession from Apoorva, saying he was pursuing a course, and that auto driving was a part-time job.