Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Karnataka minister calls for strict action against PoP idols ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 09:13 am IST

Karnataka's Minister Eshwar Khandre orders strict enforcement against Plaster of Paris idols ahead of Gowri and Ganesha festivals. 

As the Gowri and Ganesha festivals approach on August 26 and 27, Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has ordered stringent enforcement against the production and sale of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP), news agency PTI reported.

Authorities in Bengaluru have been urged to promote eco-friendly clay idols to protect the environment and water systems ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival next month.(Yogendra Kumar )
Authorities in Bengaluru have been urged to promote eco-friendly clay idols to protect the environment and water systems ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival next month.(Yogendra Kumar )

Push for eco-friendly celebrations

Emphasizing environmental safety, Khandre has told local authorities to come down hard on the production of PoP idols and instead champion the distribution and use of unpainted clay figures. These eco-friendly clay idols, he stressed, should replace their chemically painted counterparts to reduce harm to the environment and water systems, according to the report.

The dangers of plaster of paris idols

PoP idols are typically composed of a mixture that includes calcium, sulfate, hemihydrate, and elements such as sulfur, phosphorus, gypsum, and magnesium.

According to Khandre, the use of synthetic paints — loaded with toxic substances like mercury, cadmium, lead and carbon — on these idols makes them particularly hazardous. Once immersed in lakes and rivers, these chemicals leach into the water, threatening the wellbeing of both communities and animals and resulting in aquatic deaths, the report stated.

Minister Khandre has tasked the environment department with boosting public awareness about these risks. He recalled that the government had issued a circular earlier banning the manufacture, storage, and sale of PoP Ganesha idols, with a follow-up government order strengthening this ban in 2023. Local agencies are now required to rigorously enforce these prohibitions.

With around a month left before the festivities, instructions have been given for prompt inspections to prevent the storage and transport of prohibited idols. Khandre has also encouraged officials to work directly with residential groups — such as welfare associations in apartment complexes and local communities — to promote the adoption of environmentally-friendly Ganesha idols and ensure a green celebration this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
