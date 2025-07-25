Karnataka minister calls for strict action against PoP idols ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi: Report

As the Gowri and Ganesha festivals approach on August 26 and 27, Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has ordered stringent enforcement against the production and sale of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP), news agency PTI reported. Authorities in Bengaluru have been urged to promote eco-friendly clay idols to protect the environment and water systems ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival next month.(Yogendra Kumar )

ALSO READ | ‘Dancing Bamboo’: Here's what you'll smell every time you take off from Bengaluru airport

Push for eco-friendly celebrations

Emphasizing environmental safety, Khandre has told local authorities to come down hard on the production of PoP idols and instead champion the distribution and use of unpainted clay figures. These eco-friendly clay idols, he stressed, should replace their chemically painted counterparts to reduce harm to the environment and water systems, according to the report.

The dangers of plaster of paris idols

PoP idols are typically composed of a mixture that includes calcium, sulfate, hemihydrate, and elements such as sulfur, phosphorus, gypsum, and magnesium.

According to Khandre, the use of synthetic paints — loaded with toxic substances like mercury, cadmium, lead and carbon — on these idols makes them particularly hazardous. Once immersed in lakes and rivers, these chemicals leach into the water, threatening the wellbeing of both communities and animals and resulting in aquatic deaths, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe calls ‘worm in pongal’ claim a setup, says it got ₹25 lakh extortion call

Minister Khandre has tasked the environment department with boosting public awareness about these risks. He recalled that the government had issued a circular earlier banning the manufacture, storage, and sale of PoP Ganesha idols, with a follow-up government order strengthening this ban in 2023. Local agencies are now required to rigorously enforce these prohibitions.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru food delivery executive held for secretly filming women on MG Road, posting online with music

With around a month left before the festivities, instructions have been given for prompt inspections to prevent the storage and transport of prohibited idols. Khandre has also encouraged officials to work directly with residential groups — such as welfare associations in apartment complexes and local communities — to promote the adoption of environmentally-friendly Ganesha idols and ensure a green celebration this year.

(With inputs from PTI)