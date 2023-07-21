Karnataka: Pastor arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl; Banjara community protests

In a shocking development, a church priest was arrested in Karnataka's Shivamogga for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, identified as Father Francis Fernandes, is a 49-year-old pastor who was working at a church that is attached to a pre-university college. The girl, who is from a minority community, was studying at the pre-university college which was affiliated to the church. (HT)

ALSO READ | Congress slams Kerala govt for booking priest after protests against ministers

The minor girl, who is from a minority community, was studying at the pre-university college, news agency PTI reported. Police from the 'Kote' (fort) police station have registered a case against the pastor under Section 3 of POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) and Section 8 and 12 of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016, police sources told the agency.

The pastor, a native of Shivamogga, used to teach at the college and was also the principal of the college, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the district, Balaraju, said. He is now being kept in judicial custody, Balaraju added.

ALSO READ | Nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar diocese bishop

“The Father was produced before the court and sent for 14 days judicial custody,” a police official said. Reacting to this, members of the Banjara community staged a protest outside the police station in Shivamogga, visuals of which were shared by news agency ANI.

The community raised slogans demanding justice for the minor girl and action against the priest.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON