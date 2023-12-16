Karnataka: Police inspector suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Belagavi stripping incident

In the recent Belagavi incident wherein a 42-year-old woman was stripped and paraded naked in a village after her son eloped with a girl, a police inspector from the Kakati police station has been suspended, news agency ANI reported. The incident also spurred a political slugfest in the southern state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP butting heads.(ANI)

The officer has been identified as Vijaykumar Sinnur and has been suspended for “dereliction of duty”, SN Siddaramappa, the IG and CP of Belagavi City, told the agency.

This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the issue and issued notices to the Karnataka government as well as the DGP of the state. It stated that the purported act seems to have a "stereotyped patriarchal approach", which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim.

The shocking incident took place on December 11 in the Vantamuri village of Belagavi district, when the woman was tied to an electric pole and assaulted by locals after her son eloped with a girl who was going to get engaged with someone else. This spurred a political slugfest in the southern state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP butting heads.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took note of the matter, saying that there is no “nyay” (justice) for the SCs and STs in the state, where the Siddaramaiah-led government is in power.

“In @INCIndia there is no ‘nyay’ for the SCs and STs. The recent incident in Belgavi, Karnataka falls in the same category as those repeated atrocities against the Dalits seen till recently in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” she wrote in a social media post on Friday.

Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)