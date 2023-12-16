close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Police inspector suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Belagavi stripping incident

Karnataka: Police inspector suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Belagavi stripping incident

ByYamini C S
Dec 16, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The shocking incident took place on December 11 in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district, when the woman was tied to an electric pole and assaulted by locals.

In the recent Belagavi incident wherein a 42-year-old woman was stripped and paraded naked in a village after her son eloped with a girl, a police inspector from the Kakati police station has been suspended, news agency ANI reported.

The incident also spurred a political slugfest in the southern state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP butting heads.(ANI)
The incident also spurred a political slugfest in the southern state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP butting heads.(ANI)

The officer has been identified as Vijaykumar Sinnur and has been suspended for “dereliction of duty”, SN Siddaramappa, the IG and CP of Belagavi City, told the agency.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ | NHRC notice to Karnataka govt, DGP over woman being stripped, paraded naked in village

This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the issue and issued notices to the Karnataka government as well as the DGP of the state. It stated that the purported act seems to have a "stereotyped patriarchal approach", which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim.

The shocking incident took place on December 11 in the Vantamuri village of Belagavi district, when the woman was tied to an electric pole and assaulted by locals after her son eloped with a girl who was going to get engaged with someone else. This spurred a political slugfest in the southern state, with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP butting heads.

ALSO READ | Sitharaman hits out at Congress over assault on woman in Belagavi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took note of the matter, saying that there is no “nyay” (justice) for the SCs and STs in the state, where the Siddaramaiah-led government is in power.

“In @INCIndia there is no ‘nyay’ for the SCs and STs. The recent incident in Belgavi, Karnataka falls in the same category as those repeated atrocities against the Dalits seen till recently in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” she wrote in a social media post on Friday.

Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out