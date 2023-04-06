Karnataka police ranked no. 1 among all states in justice serving: Report

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) were ranked first for justice delivery in India, the recent ‘India justice report’ showed. Southern states continued to dominate the list, and Karnataka was the only state to fulfil its quotas for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) among police officers and the constabulary, the report said. Karnataka was followed by fellow southern states Tamil Nadu and Telangana in second and third position, with 6.11 ranking each.

No other state or Union territory (UT) could fulfil all three quotas.

Karnataka scored an overall ranking of 6.38 out of 10, the highest of any state in India, followed by fellow southern states Tamil Nadu and Telangana in second and third position, with 6.11 ranking each. Karnataka also had around 4,176 CCTV cameras, with 1,049 out of 1,055 police stations with at least one CCTV camera.

“Most websites were available only in English and not necessarily in state languages. For instance, Madhya Pradesh’s website was available only in English while in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, information was available in Kannada, Marathi and Hindi respectively,” the report said.

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy reacted to the report and assured that the police force will continue to work hard.

“As we continuously strive to improve our services delivery at @BlrCityPolice, heartening to see that #KSP is #1 Police in India, among all states. It will be hard work to stay at the top. #NammaBengaluru deserves the best - we assure you, we will do our best, to be the Best!” he tweeted.