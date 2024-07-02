Karnataka Police shares old video of Nicaragua car swept away by flood: 'Beware of over-confidence'

Several scary visuals of flash floods and waterlogging are reported from Karnataka and other parts of India every year during monsoon. To warn people of the dangers of heavy rainfall and flooding, Karnataka Police shared an old video of a car being swept away by floodwaters when a car drove into a waterlogged road in Nicaragua in central America. A driver drove his car towards the flooding stream and lost control. (X/@KarnatakaCops)

In a video shared by Karnataka Police on X (formerly Twitter), several vehicles were spotted driving towards a flooded road. While all others stopped, one driver went ahead with his four-wheeler to cross the inundated street. However, the driver lost control against the flooding stream, and the car got carried away with people inside. Sharing the post on X, Karnataka Police wrote. "Beware of over-confidence, especially on the road and in matters of nature..!"

The video further shows a man inside the car trying to climb to the roof of the car to escape the accident. Karnataka State Police also tagged DGP Karnataka and warned citizens to choose their safety first in the rain.

Watch the video here:

Tracing back to 2023, the one-minute video went viral with false claims that it was filmed in Karnataka. However, a fact-check report by news agency AFP last year revealed that the video was filmed in Nicaragua. The video was reshared and reposted multiple times across social media with links to cyclone Biparjoy which battered Gujarat and Pakistan's Sindh province.

A reverse image search by AFP unveiled that the video was actually shot in Nicaragua.

Sharing the heart-stopping video which was widely circulated online last year, Karnataka Police warned citizens against “over-confidence” while driving on roads during rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted southwesterly winds at the rate of 9.3 km per hour and 74 per cent rainfall in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to the state government, more than 30 people died in June last year during monsoon after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru, submerging cars and uprooting trees.