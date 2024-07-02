Car hits scooter from behind on a busy Bengaluru road, two people crash on road. VIDEO

In a scary viral dash camera footage, a car was seen ramming into a bike, resulting in the crash of the biker and the pillion in the middle of the road. The video is said to be from Bengaluru and it highlights the importance of road safety in the city. Car hits scooter from behind on a busy Bengaluru road, two people crash on road (Screen grab from viral video. )

In the video, the man was on the right side of the road on his Activa and a car hit him from behind. Both the rider and pillion were flashed into the air and hit the ground within seconds. The entire incident was recorded on a dash camera of another car which was in front of the scooter.

A user named Prateek Singh shared the video and wrote, “There was a bike behind me and a kia car behind the bike. I was at the signal . Looks like the kia guy was on his phone and didn’t see the signal . He banged the bike and the biker in turn banged my car. Everyone in the car and bike were safe.”

Questions were raised on the helmets of people who were on the bike as they flew off during the accident. A user wrote, “These helmets have proven to be of 0 use. They came off at the exact moment they were required. These helmets are only suitable for evading traffic cameras. These won’t save any lives.”

Another user said, “The quality of the helmets. People are ready to pay 80-150K for buying bikes but cannot pay 1000 rupees for buying ISI mark helmets?”