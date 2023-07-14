Rain to continue till next week in Karnataka coast, Bengaluru: IMD

Rain continued to lash parts of Bengaluru and some regions in Karnataka on Thursday and Friday, with severe waterlogging reported from Chickpet and other areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that showers might be observed in Karnataka's coastal districts all throughout the weekend and a few days in the coming week.

People commute during heavy rainfall. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo/For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It issued “heavy rainfall” and thunderstorm warnings over Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and other parts of south interior Karnataka. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as winds with high speeds may occur. Light to moderate rain will continue over the next 48 hours in Bengaluru, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

READ | Karnataka weather update: No respite from rain, but 5 districts continue to see deficit in July

The IMD issued an “orange” alert over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday and issued a “yellow” alert over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said the Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts saw the most rainfall on Thursday, with Kodkani and Dodmane, both in Siddapur Taluk, Uttara Kannada district recording 200 mm and 184.5 mm of rain, while Hallihole in Kundapur Taluk of Udupi district recorded 183.5 mm rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an analysis from June 1 to July 13, the centre said 21 districts saw a rainfall deficit, with Bagalkote recording “large deficit”, while Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppala, Vijayanagara, Bellari, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara saw a ‘deficit’. Nine districts saw “normal” rainfall, and Udupi was the only district to record an “excess” rainfall.

READ | Despite heavy showers, 23 districts in Karnataka record 20-62% rainfall deficit

Several Twitter users shared visuals of rain in Bengaluru and other parts of the southern state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru city police recently issued guidelines to residents for safe travel in the midst of downpour.