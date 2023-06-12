Karnataka: School owner booked in cases of girl’s death, sexual assault

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed on Sunday against a private residential school owner in Shivamogga district after the death of a 13-year-old girl on June 8 and complaint of sexual assault in another case, in the school hostel, police said. A private school owner in Shivamogga was booked under POCSO act after two FIRs against him. (Reprentational image)

A Class 8 student died four days after her admission at Vanashri private residential school in Sagara Taluk, police said, adding that she was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated on Thursday afternoon where doctors declared her brought dead. Police has not revealed any information about what the doctors suspect led to the teenager’s death. “We are waiting for the autopsy report from the hospital authorities, only then we will know the exact reason for her death,” Shivamogga superintendent of police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said.

“The school owner BK Manjappa has been arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate of the first class (JMFC) court,” the SP said.

The teen’s parents alleged that the school did not inform them about their daughter’s deteriorating health, police said. The parents and relatives of the girl staged a protest in front of Sagara Rural Police Station seeking strict action against the school management.

In a complaint filed by the aunt of another 14-year-old girl alleged that the teenager complained of stomachache, but the owner did not take her to the hospital, instead he took her to his room and gave her some tablets, police said. The woman also alleged that the school was providing free education to poor students, but the owner used to sexually assault minors, police said.

“After receiving the complaint from the girl’s father we have registered a case against Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” SP Kumar told HT.

Shortly after, another girl aged 14, filed a complaint alleging that the school owner sexually assaulted her, police said, adding that another FIR was registered based on relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway, said police.