Karnataka sees slight dip in new Covid-19 cases, 348 infections in Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 1598 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including 348 in Bengaluru, and 20 people succumbed in the state, taking the total number of infections to 29,18,525 and death toll to 36,793, a bulletin issued by the health department showed on Sunday. The fresh cases and deaths were slightly lower than those reported on Saturday when Karnataka logged 1610 Covid-19 infections and 32 fatalities.

The rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has forced authorities to impose renewed curbs on the movement of people across the state. A weekend curfew in eight districts, which share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra, has been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases from the neighbouring states.

Officials have said that the weekend curfew will be in effect from 9pm on Fridays till 5am on Mondays in Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, which share their borders with Maharashtra. The same restriction will also apply to Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar bordering Kerala. Authorities in Ballari and Vijayanagara on Saturday said the districts continue to remain under night curfew and issued guidelines on the curbs.

In Bengaluru, where the daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been higher than that in other metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will remain in place till August 16. The duration of the night curfew, which earlier started at 10pm, will now begin at 9pm and end as usual at 5am.

Sunday's Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru were marginally lower than Saturday when 357 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease. On Friday, the number of new infections stood at 441.

There are 162 micro-containment zones in the city and more than 100 apartments and individual homes have been sealed by authorities. These areas were declared micro-containment zones after three Covid-19 cases were reported from each of these places. Before this, a micro-containment zone was declared when more than 10 Covid-19 cases were reported from an area.

The positivity rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.25 per cent and there are 23,930 active cases of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the health bulletin showed. The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 1.08 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.98 per cent.

