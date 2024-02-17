Karnataka: Six cars gutted in fire at showroom in Shivamogga

Six four-wheelers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a car showroom in Karnataka's Shivamogga late on Friday night. Visuals from the area showed cars parked inside the outlet being destroyed as huge flames engulfed the establishment. (Representative image)(AFP)

According to district fire department officials, the incident took place at around 10 pm.

Upon receiving information, a team of four fire tenders and officials reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

"We got a fire call around 10 pm. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was doused around 3 am," district fire officer Mahalingappa said.

He further said that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"Six vehicles were damaged. A preliminary investigation suggests that the incident might have happened due to an electrical short circuit. We are further investigating the matter," he added. (ANI)