 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 11:43 AM IST

The Karnataka government announced its plans to deal with fake news soon after coming to power after winning the assembly elections.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government will set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit (IDTU) and it will take a strict action against those who spread misinformation and fake news. IT BTThe department of Karnataka will collaborate with the IDTU to tackle fake news menace in the state, said CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news

While presenting the state budget on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “A special cell named IDTU will be formed, and it will deal with fake news and act against those who spread it. The team will also deal with cybercrimes and deep fake videos. Police stations will be upgraded with the required equipment, and 10 crore will be allotted for this.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read - Karnataka Budget 2024: What did Bengaluru get? Full details

The Karnataka government announced its plans to deal with fake news soon after coming to power after winning the assembly elections.

The plan to create such a unit — named the Information Disorder Tackling Unit — was first announced in June, weeks after a new government headed by the Congress party took over. The state released a call for proposal (CFP) with broad outlines about the project as it sought applications to constitute teams with three distinct mandates – fact checking, analytics and capacity building.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Karnataka IT&BT minister Priyank Kharge said, “This committee includes the head of the IT department, the Intelligence ADGP [assistant director general of police], representatives from the Department of Information and Public Relations [DIPR], the additional advocate general, the centre head of Cyber Security Unit, and representatives from civil society,”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!

Get latest Updates of All City News along with Delhi News, Bengaluru News, Mumbai News and Top Headlines from India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On