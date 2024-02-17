Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government will set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit (IDTU) and it will take a strict action against those who spread misinformation and fake news. IT BTThe department of Karnataka will collaborate with the IDTU to tackle fake news menace in the state, said CM Siddaramaiah. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allots funds to IDTU to tackle the fake news

While presenting the state budget on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “A special cell named IDTU will be formed, and it will deal with fake news and act against those who spread it. The team will also deal with cybercrimes and deep fake videos. Police stations will be upgraded with the required equipment, and ₹10 crore will be allotted for this.”

The Karnataka government announced its plans to deal with fake news soon after coming to power after winning the assembly elections.

The plan to create such a unit — named the Information Disorder Tackling Unit — was first announced in June, weeks after a new government headed by the Congress party took over. The state released a call for proposal (CFP) with broad outlines about the project as it sought applications to constitute teams with three distinct mandates – fact checking, analytics and capacity building.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Karnataka IT&BT minister Priyank Kharge said, “This committee includes the head of the IT department, the Intelligence ADGP [assistant director general of police], representatives from the Department of Information and Public Relations [DIPR], the additional advocate general, the centre head of Cyber Security Unit, and representatives from civil society,”