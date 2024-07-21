Karnataka students of govt, govt-aided schools will now get eggs six days a week

Students in government schools across Karnataka are now set to get eggs six days a week as part of the state’s midday meal scheme, thanks to a new agreement signed between the Azim Premji Foundation and the Karnataka government. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), finalized on Saturday, aims to enhance the nutritional value of the midday meal program for the next three years. Previously, Karnataka’s midday meal program included eggs only two days a week.(HT file)

“An alternative high nutrition supplement will be provided for those students who do not consume eggs because of cultural preferences,” the foundation said in a statement, as accessed by news agency PTI.

Previously, the state’s midday meal program included eggs only two days a week. Under the new MoU, the Azim Premji Foundation will supply eggs four additional days each week, ensuring that every student from Grade 1 to 10 in government and government-aided schools receives one egg per day.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the agreement was made between the primary and secondary education department and the Azim Premji Foundation. He emphasized the importance of providing healthy food to all students, regardless of the type of school they attend.

“I have seen children coming to school without breakfast and staying until noon without lunch. This prompted us to provide food and eggs twice a week," he said.

The initiative will benefit approximately 55 lakh students, aiming to boost their nutritional intake and support their overall health.

"The Foundation will work closely with the Commissioner of School Education and Literacy (CSE) to ensure high-quality eggs are delivered to each child in the schools covered by the program," the statement from the foundation stated.

(With inputs from PTI)