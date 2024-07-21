Uttara Kannada landslide: Bodies of 7 recovered, 3 persons missing as rescue operation underway

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said on Saturday that seven bodies were recovered as rescue operations continue in the landslide-hit district in Karnataka. A man along with children walks through a waterlogged street during rains, in Karnataka.(PTI)

The Deputy Commissioner said that the missing complaints of 10 people were received, out of which three are still missing.

"NDRF team, NH team, Navy, coastguard, fire service, local police, everybody is there at work. As we have previously told, we have received 10 complaints regarding missing people out of which seven bodies have been recovered, three people are still missing," the DC said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Uttara Kannada SP Narayan M said that the landslides are continuously happening adding that the rescue operations are also underway.

"Three people are still missing. The problem is that river flows from there and landslides are continuously happening. We are cleaning the mud continuously. Whatever progress we make in rescue operations, the briefing will be provided. It's a very narrow road, we are doing our level best," SP Narayan told ANI.

Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited Shirur village in Ankola, Uttara Kannada, which was affected by a massive landslide following incessant rainfall on July 17.

Several residents of the Ankola region took shelter at care centers in Shirur village on Friday as the landslide continued to spread havoc in the region.

The Regional Met Centre of Bengaluru has issued a red alert for rainfalls in Uttara Kannada district for July 20, while there's an orange alert for July 21. It has also issued a red alert for Shimoga, Udupi, and Chikmagalur for July 20.

"Scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain very likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 20, 2024 while isolated heavy rain very likely to occur over North Interior Karnataka from July 18 to 22, 2024; over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 21st , 22nd July 2024," according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).