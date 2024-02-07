Karnataka: Surge in monkey fever sparks fear in Uttara Kannada distt

As the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, continues to spread rapidly in the Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada (Karwar) district, villagers are fleeing their homes in search of safety, people familiar with the matter said. There is a shortage of vaccines in Karnataka, according to an announcement by health department commissioner D Randeep. (HT Photo)

So far, two people have died and 65 have been hospitalised. In addition, social organisations working in the health sector within the district have reported fear among the villagers and an exodus following the government’s announcement of vaccine shortage in the state.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sanjeeta Nayak, an office bearer of a Non Government Organisation (NGO) serving as a bridge between villagers and the district health department, highlighted the challenges faced by communities mainly residing in forest hamlets within Siddapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

“Surrounded by thick forests, Siddapur taluk is home to hundreds of tribal villages that rely entirely on agriculture in forested lands and hunting small animals for their livelihoods. However, this year, the occurrence of monkey fever has struck the taluk more severely than in previous years, prompting people to abandon their villages. The monkey fever has uprooted the lives of hundreds of forest-dwelling families, forcing them to seek refuge elsewhere upon learning that vaccines were unavailable,” said Sanjeeta.

The recent announcement by health department commissioner D Randeep, stating the unavailability of vaccines, has intensified the migration. With the vaccine stocks depleted and no immediate production feasible, villagers have been left with no choice but to seek refuge elsewhere.

Health department commissioner Randeep, speaking at a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, said that the state currently lacks a vaccine for KFD and appealed to the public to cooperate by following preventive measures to avoid infection. “The vaccine stock has been depleted. We are unable to produce vaccines at this stage. Vaccines must be prepared and distributed during the summer of 2025,” the commissioner said.

The discovery of three dead monkeys in the Siddapur taluk within four days has heightened fears among villagers, prompting mass evacuations from affected areas. The sight of deserted villages, devoid of their usual hustle and bustle, underscores the severity of the situation.

Sangeeta remarked that the ground health workers, tasked with visiting every house in villages to raise awareness about precautionary measures against monkey fever, are themselves exposed to risk due to the lack of antivirus vaccine doses. She pointed out that despite the health department of Uttar Kannada district acknowledging the need for vaccines last week, no one was provided, even after alerts about the surge in monkey fever cases.

About inquiries from villagers, Sangeeta said that people were seeking vaccines rather than mere precautionary advice. “We feel helpless when faced with such questions. This is an emergency where people require solutions, not just recommendations,” she added.

The forest department’s request to maintain calm has done little to assuage fears, especially in the absence of clear explanations for the monkey deaths. Meanwhile, allegations of underreporting by the district administration regarding the number of infections have further fuelled tensions.

The KFD is commonly observed every summer from November to May in thick forest districts such as Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and parts of Mysuru and Belagavi districts. The health department used to supply the antivirus dose every year. “This year, none of the infected districts have been provided with the vaccine yet,” said Belagavi Deputy Conservator of Forest SK Kallolikar.

“As the number of infections continues to rise every day, the government is expected to supply the vaccine shortly. People should not panic. Maintaining hygiene may help prevent infection,” added DFO Kallolikar, speaking to HT.

Challenging the data provided by the district administration regarding the number of infected individuals, Sangeeta claimed that there are not just 37, but over 200 people infected with monkey fever in Siddapur and Yallapur taluks in the district. “The details provided by the district administration are false. More than 200 people are infected with monkey fever, receiving treatment at government hospitals in Siddapur, Karwar, Yallapur, Dharwad, and Hubballi,” claimed Sangeeta.

However, according to the Uttara Kannada health department, Siddapur taluk has the highest number of 37 infected individuals in the last 15 days, with 16 receiving treatment at Siddapur taluk hospital, 6 at Manipal hospital in Mangaluru, and the remainder receiving treatment at home.

In a meeting chaired by state health minister Dinesh Gundurao held in Bengaluru on Monday, it was reported that 65 people in the state were infected, of whom 26 had recovered, and two had died, one each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. Apart from Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga reported 12 cases, and Chikkamagaluru reported two cases.