Teacher burns 3-yr-old child’s private parts for urinating in underpants, booked
The teacher had earlier tried to issue an apology and resolve the matter to avoid any legal action.
In a shocking incident, a teacher in an Aaganawadi daycare centre in Karnataka’s Tumkur district brutally burned the genitals of a 3-year-old boy. The Anganwadi teacher, along with her assistant burned the child’s genitals with matchstick for urinating in his underpants. Police officials informed the horrific crime took place on Monday and the FIR was filed on Friday.
The teacher has been identified as Rashmi, and has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 IPC, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahulkumar Shahapurwad informed. “He was wetting himself often. To stop it…they burnt him,” the top cop added. Rashmi had earlier tried to issue an apology and resolve the matter to avoid any legal action. However, the parents of the 3-year-old victim insisted on strict actions, and filed an FIR against her on Friday. The Women and Child Welfare Department has also issued notice to the teacher, local media reported.
While more details on the boy’s medical condition are still awaited, media reports say that the victim has sustained burns on his private parts and thighs. The incident has shocked and angered the local community. Further probe into the brutal crime is said to be underway.
India’s gallantry awards, awardees now on display at Rajouri Garden metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed a permanent exhibition titled 'Veerta aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces. The exhibition, inaugurated by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, is spread over 100 feet and also showcases the Delhi metro's journey in addition to having 13 panels with details on India's gallantry awards and awardees.
Bihar: Amid floods, locals take patient to hospital on makeshift boat | Watch
The incident happened in Bhagalpur district, which has been one of the worst-hit regions in the eastern state as the water level of Ganga and Kosi rivers are increasing simultaneously. The water level of Ganga breached the danger mark in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, according to a report by Livehindustan. Meanwhile, the level already increased in Sultanganj and Pirpainti districts three days earlier (last Sunday).
Husband sets wife afire after failing to push her off terrace in Odisha
A 25-year-old woman was battling for her life with 30% burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire on Thursday evening after failing to push her off from the terrace of their house in Odisha's Ganjam district. As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau data, Odisha ranked sixth in dowry deaths with 293 cases. The crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha last year.
56% cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan false, says CM Gehlot
Asserting that free registration of the first information report (FIR) was the main reason behind the increased number of cases in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said more than half of the cases of crimes against women are false. The CM said 56% cases of crimes against women are found fake during investigation. He said other states should also follow the policy of compulsory registration of FIRs.
Rise in rape cases due to false allegations: Rajasthan police on NCRB data
Mandatory registration of FIRs and almost half of the claims turning out to be false are behind the increase in rape cases in Rajasthan, the state police said on Thursday. The Rajasthan Police was reacting to the National Crime Records Bureau report which said that the state has reported the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021 with an increase of more than 19 per cent in comparison to 2020.
