A teenager from Karnataka’s Haveri district allegedly stabbed her fiancé after calling him to park on the pretext of making Instagram reels, reported Deccan Herald. A 17–year –old girl was arrested by Ranebennur police in Karnataka on Saturday and the victim was hospitalized. Karnataka teenager stabs fiancé after inviting him to make Insta reels. Report

According to the report, the victim Devender Gowda was engaged to the accused on March 3. After that, she invited him to a park in Ranebennur and told him that she had some ideas to perform for Instagram reels together. She also told him that a surprise gift is planned for him, and she will give it to him after coming to the park. When Gowda reached the park and asked for his gift, the girl tied his hands with a rope and closed his eyes, saying that it was going to be a surprise. She then allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife and fled from the park. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

The parents of Devendra Gowda then filed a police complaint against the girl, and she was taken into custody later. The incident is said to have happened near Om Public School which is on the outskirts of Ranebennur town. The condition of the victim is said to be serious, and the police are reportedly investigating the matter and more details are yet to be revealed.