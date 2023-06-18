Karnataka: Three police officers suspended for duty negligence after constable crushed to death under tractor

Three police officers were suspended days after a constable was crushed to death under a tractor by a sand mafia in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Karnataka: Three police officers suspended for duty negligence

"Three police officers have been suspended after duty negligence in Kalaburagi's Nelogi illegal sand case where a constable of Nelogi Police Station died on duty," said Superintendent of Police Kalaburagi, Isha Pant.

She said that a team had gone to Almel to nab Saibarna, the owner of the tractor, and the brother of the tractor driver.

"Our team had gone to Almel to nab Saibarna, the owner of the tractor, and the brother of the tractor driver. Our team was bringing him after catching him, at that time he stopped the vehicle on the pretext of urinating and tried to run away. Our PSI tried to catch him and in the scuffle, he attacked the policeman twice with a knife. In self-defence, the PSI fired at his leg. Our PSI is undergoing treatment," said Isha Pant.

She further added that the accused Saibarna has been brought here and further investigation is underway.

The SP said that the incident took place on June 15 when the slain head constable identified as 51-year-old Mayura Chauhan was trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi.

Prime accused tractor driver was arrested on June 16.

"Prime accused tractor driver who ran overhead constable Mayura Chauhan on June 15 while he was trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi, has been arrested," said Isha Pant.

A case was registered under sections 302, 333, 307, 379, 504, and 506 of IPC against those who killed head the head constable.

"A case has been registered under sections 302, 333, 307, 379, 504, and 506 of IPC against those who killed head constable Mayura Chauhan on June 15 while he was trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand near Narayanpur in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi. The tractor driver ran over the police constable. Prime accused tractor driver has been arrested. We will ensure that whoever has carried this out will be punished," she said.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Minister-in-charge of Kalaburgi District has assured action and all possible help from the State government to the family of a deceased police constable.

"I have once again given a strict order to the concerned police department and directed them to take immediate legal action against the illegal sand mafias," said Kharge.

BJP has lashed out at the Congress over the police constable's death. "When Congress comes to power, 'goondagiri ' follows. The State government should take immediate action," R Ashoka a BJP MLA said.